Fifth Harmony Channel Their Inner Spice Girls In First Foursome Magazine Cover

Fifth Harmony is the definition of girl power.

No, I’m serious, their latest magazine cover gave me some serious Spice Girls circa 1999 vibes.

Dinah, Ally, Normani and Lauren posed together for the first time as a foursome for Galore.

The outfits are a 90 girls dream – bandanas, platform shoes, peace signs and leather skirts – all things that scream GIRL POWER.

In the interview, the girls talk about being really in sync with each other.

What’s the best part about having a built-in squad to roll with?Ally: It’s really great because the four of us are really in sync with each other. We’re pretty open about most things. We try to respect each other as much as we can. For us, communication is really important. Also we enjoy a lot of the same things as each other! Like going to get frozen yogurt, or go to the movies, or talk about boys, exchange music, have fun at the red carpet and encourage each other with, “hey you look beautiful!”Normani: We compliment each other a lot.Lauren: It’s so important. I feel like especially being around other girls, it’s really easy to start picking yourself apart and being like, “Wow, she looks better than me” or, “My hair doesn’t look as good as hers.” It’s like, wait. [Why not just say], “You look dope, you look hot, I love your outfit.” Giving each other that energy changes the whole vibe of whatever we’re doing. If it’s a carpet or a shoot, you can feel in the pictures that we were all complimenting each other and we all felt good.Ally: We truly live by female empowerment. Literally every day we try our best to do that.

Fifth Harmony are stronger than ever right now and ready to take on the world!