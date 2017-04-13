Cubs Players To Appear on Season Finale of “Chicago Fire”

Chicago Cubs meet Chicago Fire.

Cubs players Kris Bryant and Jake Arrieta will make their acting debut in the season finale of Chicago Fire.

In the episode, a young Cubs fan is injured and loses his entire baseball card collection in a serious accident.

The firefighters try to cheer the boy up by giving him an experience he’ll never forget. Yes, that’s code for a visit from the World Series champs aka the other “hometown heroes.”

Catch your boys and NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico in the May 16th episode.