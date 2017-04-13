Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Best Funny New Slogans For United Airlines

April 13, 2017 1:54 PM By Nikki
Filed Under: assault, attack on united flight, brokem teeth, drama, funny new slogans for united airlines, horrible customer service, nightmare, sexy, united airlines

What a NIGHTMARE for United. They brought it on themselves. The man they assaulted lost 2 teeth in the attack!!! I have had my own United nightmare that had me flying all over the country loosing over $1000 on a vacation. They really do kinda suck so I’m cool putting them on blast!

You carry on, we carry off.

Normal flights have cabin crews, we have bouncers.

Board as a doctor, leave as a patient.

Would you like a neck pillow or a neck brace?

Now serving punch.

Tell us your safe word at check-in.

We’ll drag you all over the world.

The captain has turned on the no passenger sign.

We have First Class, Business Class and No Class.

If we can’t seat you, we will beat you.

We have an offer you can’t refuse. No, really.

Do you want a window seat or a concussion.

We put the hospital in hospitality.

More from Nikki
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live