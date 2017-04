There’s many ways to stop yourself from being fooled by fake checks.

First, don’t accept checks from people you don’t know.

Second, call the bank listed on the check and don’t use the funds until after the check clears.

Finally, never accept a check that is written for more than the amount agreed, even if you’re giving the excess to a third party.

For more tips, log on to http://www.helpwithmybank.gov. B96 Cares!