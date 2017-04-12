Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

The Internet Is Convinced Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake Recorded a New Song Together

April 12, 2017 1:10 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake

This is every ’90s girls dream!

Remember when Britney Spears said she’d be interested in collaborating with ex Justin Timberlake and he was like “let’s do it.”

Well the internet believes that they actually did do it… again. (They collaborated back in 2001 on “What It’s Like To Be Me.”)

So why is the internet convinced that a song is on its way?

All roads lead back to Instagram. Fans noticed that Timbaland, JT’s longtime friend and collaborator, was liking several photos featuring the former couple.

As we know, Timbaland was just in the studio with JT and Pharrell, all of whom have worked with Brit Brit previously.

Then there’s also the fact that JT’s mom, Lynn, reportedly started following Britney’s mom, Lynne, on Insta along with Brit’s sister Jamie Lynn, her ex-husband Kevin and longtime assistant Felicia Culotta.

And she even liked a ton of throwback pics of her son and his ex pop-star GF.

A mother would only do that JT and Britney buried the hatchet and they’d only do that if a song was involved.

Or their getting back together… but don’t let me get ahead of myself.

 

 

