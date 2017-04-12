Starbucks Testing New Lunch Menu In Chicago, Adds Two Summer Frappuccino’s

Starbucks is about to take over your coffee break AND your lunch break.

The chain has launched a new lunch menu that it’s testing in over 100 locations in Chicago.

The “Mercato” menu features several grab-and-go options along with sandwiches and salads, some of which are vegan or gluten-free.

Some notable additions:

Za’atar Chicken & Lemon Tahini Salad: Herbed chicken with Za’atar spice, ancient grains, chunky cucumber tzatziki, marinated carrots, chopped romaine and lemon tahini dressing.

Cauliflower Tabbouleh Salad: Chopped parsley, mint, cucumber, tomato and riced cauliflower with fresh lemon juice on arugula.

Seared Steak & Mango Salad: Seared flank steak, minted mango, pickled onion, cucumbers, carrot slaw over rice noodles, and chopped peanuts served over romaine lettuce with red curry vinaigrette.

Herbed Chicken & Fig Spread Sandwich: Herbed chicken breast with a flavorful fig spread and arugula, made complete with whole grain mustard ricotta on Ficelle bread.

Smoked Pork Cubano Sandwich: Smoked pork loin, pulled pork, swiss cheese, jalapeno whole grain dijonaise, and dill pickle on flatbread.

Crunchy Almond Butter, Strawberries & Jam Sandwich: Chunky almond butter, strawberry jam and fresh strawberry slices on Bavarian wheat bread.

Salads vary between $8 to $9 while sandwiches are priced from $5 to $8.

If the menu proves to be a success with customers in the Windy City, it will launch nationwide, so don’t let us down people!

Also added to the Starbucks menu is the Instagramabble Pink Drink, which is a Strawberry Acai Starbucks Refresher with coconut milk.

Lastly, to sweeten up your summer, Starbucks added not one but TWO new fraps.

The Pop’zel Frappuccino features popcorn and pretzel syrup and is topped with whipped cream, pretzels and caramel popcorn.

The other frapp addition is the S’mores Frappuccino which consists of marshmallow whipped cream, chocolate sauce and graham crackers.

Both drinks are available for a limited time on April 18th!