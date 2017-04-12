Selena Gomez Got a New Symbolic Tattoo & I Got The Same To Stand With Her

Selena Gomez and some co-stars in her Netflix show ’13 Reasons Why’ got a very important tattoo.

It’s this symbol ; on the outside of the left wrist. It symbolizes mental health awareness and suicide prevention. Her show ’13 Reasons Why’ is the most important show you will watch this year. It deals with teenage depression, mental health, suicide and cyber bullying. These issues are usually kept quiet but they are more common than you know. Being open and honest about it is a step in the right direction.

Learn about Project Semicolon HERE.

If you or someone you know is dealing with these issues, don’t be afraid to reach out for help.

Feeling Suicidal? Call the Suicide Prevention hotline NOW. 800-273-8255

-or-

Text CONNECT to 741741 to to chat with someone 24/7