[Listen] Mel B Puts A Restraining Order Against Her Nanny

April 12, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Mel B continues to open up about her years of relationship abuse. However, Mel B made the decision to fire her nanny that was having an affair with her husband and tagged along with his abusive ways. He got VERY upset when this happened. Now Mel’s taking a next step by putting a restraining order against her too!

 

