[Listen] Mel B Puts A Restraining Order Against Her Nanny

Showbiz Shelly
Mel B continues to open up about her years of relationship abuse. However, Mel B made the decision to fire her nanny that was having an affair with her husband and tagged along with his abusive ways. He got VERY upset when this happened. Now Mel’s taking a next step by putting a restraining order against her too!
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
...More from Showbiz Shelly