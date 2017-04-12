Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are Having a Baby

It’s a Pratt baby!

Congrats are in order for Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt!

The Hills alums are expecting their first child together.

Us Weekly broke the news with Pratt telling him,

“The look on her face, I can’t even describe it. She was literally glowing. I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread.”

He adds that “Heidi has wanted to be a mom since the day I met her. She has planned for and thought about this.”

The timing seems to be perfect considering both Hills co-stars Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port are also pregnant right now.

Must be something in the water!

