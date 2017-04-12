Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Cubs Ring Bearers ‘Cannot Even Fathom’ Special Championship Moment

April 12, 2017 12:16 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: chicago cubs, Cubs

CHICAGO (CBS) — Today will be a day that 20 lucky Cubs fans won’t forget, as they present players and coaches with their World Series championship rings at Wrigley Field.

The rings arrived under heavy security yesterday; delivered by an armored truck, escorted by armed security guards, who carried the rings in large lockboxes.

The rings have 108 diamonds, marking each year since the Cubs’ previous World Series win.

The Cubs held a contest to select 20 “ring bearers” to help deliver the rings before tonight’s game against the Dodgers.

