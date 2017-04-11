Talking To Your Pets Is Actually a Sign of Intelligence, Science Says

Do you talk to your pets in a high pitched voice as if they were human and could understand you?

Some people may think that’s silly and downright pointless but it actually says a lot about you, specifically that you’re an intelligent human being.

Nicholas Epley, a professor of behavioral science at the University of Chicago revealed, “Historically, anthropomorphizing has been treated as a sign of childishness or stupidity, but it’s actually a natural byproduct of the tendency that makes humans uniquely smart on this planet.”

She added that, “Recognizing the mind of another human being involves the same psychological processes as recognizing a mind in other animals, a god, or even a gadget. It is a reflection of our brain’s greatest ability rather than a sign of our stupidity.”

So there you have it – keep chatting with your pups and other pets. I’m sure they enjoy it and who knows, maybe even understand it!

I know the minute I say “walk” my dog is out the door, which must mean something right?

