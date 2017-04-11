Jimmy Kimmel Mocks United Airlines With Ad After Passenger Dragged off Plane

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve seen the upsetting video of a passenger being dragged off of a United Airlines flight because they were overbooked.

The disturbing video shows Dr. David Dao being ripped from his seat and dragged through the aisle by Aviation Security as passengers look on in horror.

This video was followed by a second video of him returning onto the aircraft with blood all over his face.

This situation upset a majority of the population and now, even late night shows are dragging them.

Jimmy Kimmel decided to address the trending topic, especially after United’s CEO Oscar Munoz released a statement on Twitter apologizing for having to “re-accomadate these customers.”

During his late night show, Kimmel showed the original videos circulating the web and surprisingly got some laughs from the audience.

I’m not sure what was more disturbing, the video or the fact that average American’s thought what happened to this man was some kind of joke.’

It seems Kimmel was trying to make light of the situation in hopes of bringing more awareness to the subject and offering up parody commercial from the airline in which the flight attendant states, “Give us a problem, and we’ll drag your ass off the plane. And if you do this, we’ll beat you so badly you’ll be using your own face as a flotation device.”

Still funny audience?

Finally, the blonde stewardess reveals the airline’s new slogan – “United Airlines: F–k you.”