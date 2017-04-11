Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Get IT – 7-Eleven Will Have Free Slurpee’s All Week Long

April 11, 2017 10:50 AM By Lizzy Buczak

7-Eleven is upping their free Slurpee game this year and that means, more freebies for you!

The chain will have FREE Slurpee’s for a whole week in honor of National Sibling Day (April 10th).

Running through April 16th, customers have to come in with a sibling and buy one Slurpee, get one free.

Don’t have a sibling? No problem – you can bring your best friend, co-worker, etc.

And let’s be honest, getting a brain freeze is much funner with a partner in crime.

Be sure to check out some of the new flavors 7-Eleven has to offer including the Skittles Slurpee and the Trolli Pineapple Lime Slurpee.

 

