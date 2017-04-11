Fifth Harmony Performed ‘Impossible’ For Normani and Val During ‘DWTS’ Last Night

Last night’s Dancing with the Stars was YOUR NIGHT Harmonizers!

The episode theme was “Most Memorable Year” and for Normani Kordei, that was obviously 2012, when she competed on the X Factor.

In the segment that aired before her dance, Normani talked about how her family gave up everything to help her achieve her dreams of being “Beyonce.”

When she met the 4 other talented girls who helped shape Fifth Harmony and they made it big, her family’s sacrifices paid off.

In celebration of the big moment, her bandmates Lauren, Ally and Dinah were on had to sing “Impossible” – the first song they ever sang together as a group.

Normani started the performance by signing a verse before letting the girls take over as she performed a flawless rumba with Val.

We’ve have some serious nostalgia after watching their performance but also want to shout it from the rooftops that Normani did what others thought would be impossible!