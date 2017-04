Excessive alcohol consumption can result in severe health, social, and financial problems.

It causes more than 88,000 deaths each year and is associated with birth defects, like fetal alcohol spectrum disorders, and increased risk for chronic diseases, like heart disease and cancer, as well as injuries and violence.

Binge drinking is a problem across all age groups.

For more info, visit http://www.cdc.gov or call 1-800-CDC-INFO.