POLL: Which One Direction Member Had the Best Solo Single Debut?

Four fifths of One Direction have officially released solo music which begs the question, who had the best solo first single?

Zayn’s “Pillowtalk” was obviously the first to debut, since he left the group before the guys decided to take a break and pursue solo careers.

Next came Niall Horan’s mellowed out and nostalgic “This Town” followed by Louis Tomlinson’s EDM-y collab with Steve Aoki “Just Hold On,” which he dedicated to his late mother.

Finally, came Harry’s highly anticipated David Bowie sounding hit “Sign of the Times.”

We’re still waiting on Liam Payne’s solo debut but we’re giving him a pass since he just became a father and we’re sure that comes with a lot of responsibilities.

Take a listen to all the singles (and various genres) below and vote in our poll! (There’s no right or wrong answer and you CAN love them all!)

Zayn Malik – Pillowtalk

Harry Styles – Sign of the Times

Louis Tomlinson – Just Hold On

Niall Horan – This Town

Liam Payne – Still waiting but it’ll surely be worth the wait!

And someone took it upon themselves to mash up all of the singles into one mega song!

Check it out: