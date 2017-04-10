Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

POLL: Which One Direction Member Had the Best Solo Single Debut?

April 10, 2017 4:19 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, One Direction, zayn

Four fifths of One Direction have officially released solo music which begs the question, who had the best solo first single?

Zayn’s “Pillowtalk” was obviously the first to debut, since he left the group before the guys decided to take a break and pursue solo careers.

Next came Niall Horan’s mellowed out and nostalgic “This Town” followed by Louis Tomlinson’s EDM-y collab with Steve Aoki “Just Hold On,” which he dedicated to his late mother.

Finally, came Harry’s highly anticipated David Bowie sounding hit “Sign of the Times.”

We’re still waiting on Liam Payne’s solo debut but we’re giving him a pass since he just became a father and we’re sure that comes with a lot of responsibilities.

Take a listen to all the singles (and various genres) below and vote in our poll! (There’s no right or wrong answer and you CAN love them all!)

 

Zayn Malik – Pillowtalk

 

Harry Styles – Sign of the Times

 

Louis Tomlinson – Just Hold On

 

Niall Horan – This Town

 

Liam Payne – Still waiting but it’ll surely be worth the wait!

 

 

And someone took it upon themselves to mash up all of the singles into one mega song!

Check it out:

