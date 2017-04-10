New York Becomes First State To Offer Free College Tuition

As Oprah would say, “You get a college degree, you get a college degree, everyone gets a college degree.”

Seems impossible right? But what if I told you that’s the new reality in New York.

And EVERYONE is getting their degree for FREE!

New York just became the first state in the United States to make tuition free for middle and low income students at both two and four year public colleges.

“Today, college is what high school was—it should always be an option even if you can’t afford it,” Cuomo said in a statement.

The plan was first introduced in January by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a mere 3 months later, is a reality.

Eligible students who will pay NOTHING to get a college education must come from families that earn $100,000 a year or less.

The cap will increase to $110K next year and $125K by 2019.

Students will also have to take 30 credits a year.

As with most things, there is a catch – students must live and work in New York after graduation for the same amount of years as they receive funding.

It seems like the US is taking a page out of Europe’s playbook.

Countries like Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland already offer free college tuition that’s financed by the state.

Thoughts on this?

