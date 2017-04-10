Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Ludacris Plays Doctor in ‘Vitamin D’ Video with Ty Dolla $ign

April 10, 2017 12:52 PM
Filed Under: Ludacris, Ty Dolla $ign

By Abby Hassler

Ludacris just dropped a music video for his new song, “Vitamin D,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. The song showcases a sample from Sisqo’s “Thong Song.”

In the video, Ludacris plays both “doctor” and “patient,” surrounded by scantily clad “nurses” and other “patients.”

The rapper built up hype for the new music video on social media, teasing, “It’s only Kinda Not safe for work. 🤣🤣 #vitamind video out NOW!”

Check out the video below.

