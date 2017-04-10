Last Chance To Be An Extra On ‘Chicago PD’ This Season

Chicago PD Episode 423 will film from

Monday, April 17th – Thursday, April 27th

*Specific film dates listed below are tentative and still subject to change

—————————————————————————-

Here’s a breakdown of our FEATURED casting needs for the upcoming episode of Chicago PD: Season 4! Any updates about these scenes and date changes will be posted on our FACEBOOK PAGE. *Please keep an eye out there for DAILY background extra posts & opportunities.

—————————————————————————- AVAILABLE ROLES:

*Applicants must have flexible schedules, as dates are still subject to change and if selected you must then have no time constraints on the finalized dates.

*If you are interested in submitting for more than one role, please only submit 1 email with all desired roles in subject line (not a separate email for each role desired).

——————————- SUBMISSION TITLE: “ MARTELLI “

ROLES : Featured Dead Body

FILM DATE: MON 4/17, WED 4/19, & THURS 4/27

SPECS : Seeking Italian mafia type MAN ages 40s-50s (think “The Sopranos”) to play featured dead body. This is a 3-day booking. Must be comfortable with extensive SFX blood/makeup and laying on the ground for an extended period of time. Will require mandatory wardrobe fitting. CANNOT HAVE ANY SCHEDULING CONFLICTS during shoot dates or wardrobe fitting.

WARDROBE FITTING: TBD (Typically 1 to 2 days prior to filming)

PAY RATE : $180/8 for first 2 dates; $250/8 for 3rd day + $25 Wardrobe Fitting. ——————————- SUBMISSION TITLE: “ MICKY “

ROLES : Featured Suspect

FILM DATE: THURS 4/20

SPECS : Seeking Caucasian MAN ages 20-29 to play featured son of a detective who is a criminal suspect. Looking for “tough guy” types; preferably with olive skin and darker features to match actor playing his father. Should have some acting ability. Will require Mandatory wardrobe fitting.

WARDROBE FITTING: TBD

PAY RATE : $125/8 + $25 Wardrobe Fitting ——————————- SUBMISSION TITLE: “ MCAULEY “

ROLES : Featured Dead Body

FILM DATE: THURS 4/20

SPECS : Seeking Caucasian men ages 40s-50s to play other featured dead body. Must be comfortable with SFX blood/makeup and laying on the ground for an extended period of time. Will require mandatory wardrobe fitting.

WARDROBE FITTING: TBD

PAY RATE : $125/8 + $25 Wardrobe Fitting ——————————- SUBMISSION TITLE: “ OXY “

ROLES : Featured Overdosing Victims

FILM DATE: MON 4/17, THURS 4/20, MON 4/24

SPECS : Seeking YOUNG Men & Women Ages 18-21 (to look younger) ANY ETHNICITY to play featured high school-aged kids who have overdosed. One male will be selected to be the featured son of a day player actor. *4/17 will be a Photo Shoot only. 4/20 and 4/24 will be interior hospital scenes. Only some applicants will work multiple days; some will only work the photo shoot. When submitting, please let us know if you have any scheduling conflicts for any of the 3 days.

WARDROBE FITTING: TBD

PAY RATE : $84/8hrs of work and time and one half for anything after 8;+$25 Fitting Bump added to your first day of work. ——————————- SUBMISSION TITLE: “ JOEY’S MOM “

ROLES : Mother of ODing Victim/Wife of Homicide Detective

FILM DATE: MON. 4/24

SPECS : Seeking Caucasian FEMALE 40s-50s to play the mother of featured overdosing teenager/wife of homicide detective (preferably brunette). Will require mandatory wardrobe fitting.

PAY RATE : $84/8 + $25 Wardrobe Fitting ——————————- SUBMISSION TITLE: “ GOON SQUAD “

ROLES : Mobster/Mafia Types

FILM DATE: MON. 4/17

SPECS : Seeking Caucasian MEN 30s – 50s to play mobster/enforcers for police surveillance photographs. May require a wardrobe fitting prior to film date. THIS WILL BE A PHOTO SHOOT ONLY

PAY RATE : $84/8 (+ $25 Wadrobe Fitting if applicable) Seeking YOUNG Men & Women Ages 18-21 (to look younger) ANY ETHNICITY to play featured high school-aged kids who have overdosed. One male will be selected to be the featured son of a day player actor. *4/17 will be a Photo Shoot only. 4/20 and 4/24 will be interior hospital scenes. Only some applicants will work multiple days; some will only work the photo shoot. When submitting, please let us know if you have any scheduling conflicts for any of the 3 days. SUBMISSION INSTRUCTIONS: *Please have your submissions in ASAP. * If you live in/around the Chicago, IL area, please submit an email with the following to TAILSTICKSCASTING@GMAIL.COM with the corresponding role in the Subject Line:

(If submitting for multiple roles, please only submit 1 email with all desired roles listed in the subject line)

**ATTACH MULTIPLE RECENT PHOTOS of yourself in appropriate attire for the role you are submitting for (no distractions: no hats/sunglasses, etc.)

LEGAL NAME:

EMAIL:

PHONE:

ZIP:

AGE:

HEIGHT:

WEIGHT:

FEMALES: DRESS/T-SHIRT/BUST/WAIST/HIP/SHOE:

MALES: JACKET/T-SHIRT/NECK/SLEEVE/WAIST/ INSEAM/SHOE:

TATTOOS: *Please attach a photo of all tattoo(s) *& describe placement

CAR?: Color/Year/Make/Model *Please describe/attach a photo

ANYTHING ELSE WE SHOULD KNOW?:

AVAILABILITY?: *Please list any absolute CONFLICTS between 4/16 – 4/27 PLEASE FEEL FREE TO SHARE THIS WITH ANYONE YOU MAY KNOW THAT MEETS THESE REQUIREMENTS AND MAY BE INTERESTED IN WORKING ON THE SHOW!!!!! PLEASE MAKE SURE THAT YOUR PHOTO SUBMISSIONS ARE AT LEAST A FULL BODY AND A HEADSHOT PHOTO, UP AGAINST A PLAIN WALL (NO DISTRACTIONS) AND WELL LIT.

PLEASE DRESS IN APPROPRIATE ATTIRE FOR THE ROLE YOU ARE SUBMITTING FOR.

THESE SHOULD NOT BE PROFESSIONAL, RETOUCHED PHOTOS.

PHOTOS TAKEN ON A CELL PHONE ARE FINE, AS LONG AS THEY MEET THESE REQUIREMENTS AND ARE NOT BLURRY.