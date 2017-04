We’ve got dates and most of the times!

Hawks get Nashville in the first round. It opens Thursday night at 7pm at the UC.

Game 1: Thu, 7 p.m. at the United Center

Game 2: Sat, 7 p.m. at the United Center

Game 3: Mon, 8:30 in Nashville

Game 4: Thu 4/20, TBD in Nashville

Game 5: Sat 4/22 TBD at the United Center (if necessary, which it won’t be. Hawks in 4. Bold prediction)

Game 6: Mon 4/24 TBD in Nashville (if necessary)

Game 7: Wed 4/26 TBD at the United Center (if necessary)