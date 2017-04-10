Halsey Changes Gears with New Dance-Influenced Album

By Sarah Carroll

There are few artists who’ve experienced a bigger breakout year than Halsey.

The 22-year-old was already a successful electropop artist after dropping her 2015 debut album Badlands, but thanks to her seven-times platinum collaboration with The Chainsmokers, she’s gone mainstream.

“[‘Closer’] was just supposed to be a fun, summer song, but I knew as soon as we did it, we had our hands on something special,” she told Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio.

Now she’s gearing up to release her second album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. Just last week, she dropped the music video for the lead single, “Now Or Never.”

“‘Now Or Never’ is about these two young lovers who are impatient. They want each other to stop sending mixed signals. It’s this vibey song that you can put on in the car and close your eyes to,” she explained. “But in the context of my album, it’s a Romeo and Juliet story. It’s about two people who need to make their love work now because there are forces trying to keep them apart.”

Hopeless Fountain Kingdom is greatly influenced by everything Halsey’s experienced over the past three years.

“I love Badlands, my debut record, and it has a lot of really emotional, coming-of-age songs on it. I wrote them when I was 19, but I wrote it before I had ever stepped foot in a club. I couldn’t drink legally. Since then, I’ve gone out all over the world and I’ve seen the way music kind of affects culture, whether it’s in the favelas in Brazil or it’s in a club in Germany.”

“The best thing about this album to me is I can dance when the song comes on,” she continued. “So when I’m sitting in here and you guys are playing ‘Now Or Never,’ I’m like vibing in my seat and I’m dancing and it’s something I never did with any of my old music, so it’s really cool for me.”

Hear the full interview with Halsey now on 97.1 AMP Radio.