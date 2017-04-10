The B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Pre-Sale is NOW! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Cubs To Raise Banners, Show Off Wrigley Changes At Home Opener

April 10, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: chicago cubs, Cubs

CHICAGO (CBS) — The World Series champion Cubs take on the Dodgers on Monday night for their home opener, and fans will notice lots of changes inside and outside Wrigley Field.

The Cubs will raise their World Series banner ahead of Monday’s home opener, and on Wednesday, fans will help present rings to the coaches and players. The team selected 20 “ring bearers” as part of an offseason contest.

The home opener starts at 7:05 p.m., and Hall of Fame players Ryne Sandberg, Ferguson Jenkins and Billy Williams will help raise the banners. Cubs players will be wearing uniforms with gold trim and members of the Ricketts family, who own the team, will throw out the first pitch.

