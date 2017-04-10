The B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Pre-Sale is NOW! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Cubs Stud Javy Baez Getting Honored With Honorary Street Sign This Tuesday

April 10, 2017 11:09 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: chicago cubs, Cubs, javier baez, javy baez

It’s happening – Cubs player Javier Baez is getting an honorary street in Chicago’s Puerto Rican community.

The second baseman will be honored during the unveiling of the street sign on Tuesday, just a day after the Cubs’ home opener.

The “Javier ‘Javy’ Baez Way” will be up in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, stretching along West Luis Munoz Marin Drive from Sacramento Avenue to Division Street, right by Little Cubs Field.

The World Series trophy will also be in attendance and the first 500 fans who score a wristband will be given a photo op!

It only makes sense that Baez is honored by the Puerto Rican community, since he was the only Puerto Rican player on the team.

Last year,  36th Ward Alderman Gilbert Villegas proposed an “Honorary Gina Rodriguez Way” in the 2300 block of Keating Ave, where Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez grew up.

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live