Cubs Stud Javy Baez Getting Honored With Honorary Street Sign This Tuesday

It’s happening – Cubs player Javier Baez is getting an honorary street in Chicago’s Puerto Rican community.

The second baseman will be honored during the unveiling of the street sign on Tuesday, just a day after the Cubs’ home opener.

The “Javier ‘Javy’ Baez Way” will be up in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, stretching along West Luis Munoz Marin Drive from Sacramento Avenue to Division Street, right by Little Cubs Field.

The World Series trophy will also be in attendance and the first 500 fans who score a wristband will be given a photo op!

It only makes sense that Baez is honored by the Puerto Rican community, since he was the only Puerto Rican player on the team.

Last year, 36th Ward Alderman Gilbert Villegas proposed an “Honorary Gina Rodriguez Way” in the 2300 block of Keating Ave, where Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez grew up.