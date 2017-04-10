The B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Pre-Sale is NOW! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Chicago Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber To Sign Autographs At Macy’s

April 10, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: chicago cubs, Cubs, kyle schwarber

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Cubs’ outfielder and catcher Kyle Schwarber will sign autographs and meet fans on Tuesday at Macy’s on State Street.

In celebration of the start of the 2017 baseball season, Macy’s on State Street with the Locker Room by LIDS and Majestic is welcoming Chicago Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber for a personal appearance and autograph signing. Schwarber will also host a brief Q&A with fans prior to the signing.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11 at 12:30 p.m. at Macy’s on State Street, 111 N. State St., on the first floor near the handbags department, the corner of State and Randolph.

