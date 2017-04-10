Chance The Rapper’s “Magnificent Coloring World 2” May Be Coming To Netflix

Only a handful of Chance the Rapper’s BIGGEST fans were invited to attend “Magnificent Coloring World 2” this weekened.

Those who got the exclusive invite called the event “insane” and that Chance is a “real freaking artist.”

A rep for Soundcloud said “the 0.001%” that attended the hush-hush event represented Chance’s top fans on SoundCloud who live in the Chicago area, based on a combination of engagement metrics such as listening, likes, reposts and shares on SoundCloud.”

That 0.001% of fans reported that upon entry, phones were confiscated and that there were many cameras, with one fan even saying the cameraman confirmed he was working for Netflix.

Talked to the camera man filming #mcw2, said he does in fact work for Netflix — TShmurda (@brunner_tommy) April 8, 2017

If that’s the case, it’s safe to assume Netflix was covering the event and we’ll soon be able to experience the “life-changing” experience on the streaming service.

That possibility only intensified with a tweet from Chance, that basically hoped someone from Netflix could come out for this weekend.

I'm praying that I could get just one person from @netflix to come to Chicago for the next two days — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) April 6, 2017

I guess we have to just wait and see!