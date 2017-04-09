TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Lucky #7 For Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ is #1 for the 7th week. The weeks weren’t all in a row though. There was a 2 week hiatus where Zayn & Taylor Swift nudged him out of the top spot but he reclaimed and retained!
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. Sign Of The Times – Harry Styles
19. Slide – Calvin Harris & Frank Ocean
18. I Feel It Coming – The Weekend & Daft Punk
17. Today Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt
16. Mercy – Shawn Mendes
15. Cold – Maroon 5 & Future
14. Rockabye – Clean Bandit & Sean Paul
13. Million Reasons – Lady Gaga
12. Scared To Be Lonely – Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa
11. Bad Things – MGK & Camilia Cabello
10. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn & Taylor Swift
9. Chained To The Rhythm – Katy Perry & Skip Marley
8. Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran
7. Issues – Julia Michaels
6. Paris The Chainsmokers & Emily West
5. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo
4. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara
3. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
2. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars
- Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran