TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Lucky #7 For Ed Sheeran

April 9, 2017 9:07 AM By Nikki
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ is #1 for the 7th week. The weeks weren’t all in a row though. There was a 2 week hiatus where Zayn & Taylor Swift nudged him out of the top spot but he reclaimed and retained!

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Sign Of The Times – Harry Styles

19. Slide – Calvin Harris & Frank Ocean

18. I Feel It Coming – The Weekend & Daft Punk

17. Today Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt

16. Mercy – Shawn Mendes

15. Cold – Maroon 5 & Future

14. Rockabye – Clean Bandit & Sean Paul

13. Million Reasons – Lady Gaga

12. Scared To Be Lonely – Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa

11. Bad Things – MGK & Camilia Cabello

10. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn & Taylor Swift

9. Chained To The Rhythm – Katy Perry & Skip Marley

8. Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran

7. Issues – Julia Michaels

6. Paris The Chainsmokers & Emily West

5. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo

4. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara

3. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

2. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

  1. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
