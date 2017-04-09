It’s #NationalUnicornDay Where Exactly Do Unicorns Come From?

Unicorns are a symbol of majestic freedom and being unique. We see them on tee shirts, in parades, Halloween costumes and full body onesies. But has anyone ever seen a real live unicorn in person???

No one alive today has seen a unicorn. Possibly a thousand years ago they were real. What we know as unicorns are described in natural history and The Bible describes an animal, the re’em, which some versions translate as unicorn.

I personally, have loved unicorns since I was a child. They come with rainbows and colors and an aura of being wild & free.