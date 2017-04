Didn’t we just find out that Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend Irina Shayk were expecting?

Well the baby came! Two WEEKS ago…

What?!

According to People Magazine, Bradley and Irina welcomed a baby 2 weeks ago and just kept the news tight.

Neither of their reps are commenting the sex of the baby or a name…but we’re assuming Mom and baby are fine.

The 2 have been dating for 2 years and this is the first child for both.

Congrats Bradley and Irina and your mystery baby! Ha ha