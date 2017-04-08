The B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Pre-Sale is NOW! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Janet Jackson Is Single Again!

April 8, 2017 7:39 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: janet jackson, Janet Jackson Splits from Husband

We don’t hear much from her these days, but when we do it’s a doozy…married…baby…and now this!

New broke a few hours ago that Janet Jackson, and her husband of 5 years, Wissam Al Mana are done!

What’s mosting shocking is that the 2 just welcomed a baby boy together in January (Eissa)

So what happened?

According to TMZ:

[Janet and her husband] recently came to an agreement things weren’t working and decided to go their separate ways.

What’s the cure for a break-up? Throwing yourself in to work…how ’bout a new album Janet? :p We’d love to see you!!!

