He was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in November. After working his way back into the NHL this week, he got emotional while talking about how he felt on the ice. Today he retired.

Hawks fans will always remember the 2013 Cup run where, let’s be real, they prob don’t win without him. Good luck and good health, Bicks!

For more info on how you can help in the fight against MS…. National MS Society/Chicago Chapter has everything you need.