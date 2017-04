Oreo is really embracing some summer flavors this year.

The company is planning on adding coconut and salted caramel flavors to grocery stores soon.

Salted Caramel will be on blonde cookies while coconut will be placed on chocolate crisps.

The upgrade is happening to Oreo Thins, not regular Oreo cookies.

Coming Soon! Salted Caramel & Coconut Oreo Thins! The images attached are just mockups and while I can confirm Salted Caramel will have a Golden cookie, I am only assuming a Chocolate cookie for Coconut #thejunkfoodaisle A post shared by The Junk Food Aisle (@thejunkfoodaisle) on Apr 3, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

We can’t wait to see these on store shelves.