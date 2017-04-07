Millennium Park Beats Out Navy Pier For Most Visited Midwest Attraction

Want to feel like a tourist in your own city?

Head over to Millennium Park.

The downtown park is apparently the BIGGEST attracting in the Midwest, even beating out Navy Pier.

Choose Chicago, the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, the Millennium Park Foundation and Rahm Emanuel announced that in just six months, the attraction drew in 13 million people!

Compare that to Navy Pier’s 9.3 million draw, which would explain why they’re trying to revamp and add in additional attractions to lure tourists.

Millennium Park isn’t just the biggest attraction in Chicago, it’s also ranked the TOP 10 visited destination in the country.

Yep, the good ole’ bean is THAT popular.

More HERE!