The B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Pre-Sale is NOW! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

[Listen] Showbiz Smackdown: Elizabeth From Lake Forest

April 7, 2017 7:15 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: answers, Entertainment, fun, Pop Culture, Pop Trivia, questions, quiz, Showbiz Shelly, Smackdown, trivia

Elizabeth is the FIRST contestant of the Showbiz Jelly Smackdown! J Niice replaces Showbiz Shelly while she is skiing in Aspen. Can Elizabeth get an easy win?

Alyssa Milano is returning to TV in a pilot called “Insatiable”.  Milano got her start playing Sam on what sitcom?

 

More from Showbiz Shelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live