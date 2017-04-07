Kylie Jenner Might Be Getting Her Own Reality Show

Next to Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner is the most popular family member.

She runs her own empire with her Kylie Lip Kits, in addition to appearing on the family reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

GossipCop reports that Kylie has been thinking of doing her own spinoff of the show titled “Life of Kylie.”

This wouldn’t be the first time one of the siblings branched out with their own show.

Khloe Kardashian had a show with ex-husband Lamar titled Khloe & Lamar, Caitlyn Jenner had her own series titled I Am Cait, and now Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian starred in Rob & Chyna.

Not to mention all the spinoffs featuring Kim, Khloe and Kourtney taking on Miami and New York.

What do you think Kylie’s series would be about? Her makeup line? Her on-again-off-again with Tyga?

Would her sisters be upset?

If we don’t get a Kylie-specific series, we’ll just have to wait for the Kardashian Kartoon that’s rumored to be happening.