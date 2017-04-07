Harry Styles Explains Why He Recorded His Solo Album in Jamaica

By Sarah Carroll

Harry Styles was one of the busiest men in show business as one-fifth of the phenomenon known as One Direction.

So when the band announced its hiatus back in March of 2016, the pop star opted to take some much-deserved time off. But it turns out Styles couldn’t stay still for long.

“I took, like, a month and then started to realize I like doing stuff, so I got a little bored,” he told Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio.

Styles managed to get quite a bit accomplished during the past year. He not only nabbed his first film acting role in the Christopher Nolan-directed Dunkirk, but he also wrote an entire solo album.

He dropped the first single, “Sign of the Times,” earlier today (April 7) and opened up about writing and recording the new material in Jamaica.

“The last couple of One Direction records we made on the road and that was amazing and a lot of fun,” he explained. “And I think for me, I just wanted to kind of, more so than be different from that, I just wanted to get out of somewhere where I had all my friends and where I’d want to go for dinner at a certain time. I just didn’t want to get distracted. I kind of just wanted to very much immerse myself in doing it.”

All that hard work and focus produced a song with a decidedly 70’s rock-influenced sound.

“I wanted to write something honest and something that I wanted to listen to and I think it’s impossible to not be influenced by stuff that you grow up listening to, you know, stuff that my parents played and stuff that I still listen to now,” Styles said.

Hear the full interview with Harry now on 97.1 AMP Radio.