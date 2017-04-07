Harry Styles Could Be Chosen as the Godfather of Liam Payne and Cheryl’s Son

Harry Styles just released his first solo single titled ‘Sign of the Times‘ but this might be even more exciting.

The One Direction member might become godfather to Liam Payne and Cheryl’s baby son!

While chatting on Darryl Morris’s show Key 103, Harry briefly opened up about Liam’s experience with fatherhood.

“He said it’s going really well and everyone’s great, so I’m very happy for him,” he said.

When asked if he would be chosen as godfather, he replied,

“I think it’s a roll of the dice, there are a lot of people Liam has in mind. I’m not going to add any extra pressure. If it came my way I would be honored.”

Very diplomatic answer Harry. We think he’d make a great godfather.