We poured champagne and celebrated when NBC announced they would bring back Will & Grace for 10 new episodes. They are currently in production and it must be going well because 2 more episodes have been added!

The revival is slated to air during the 2017-2018 television season.

Here is a little taste they gave us late last year:

Here’s some best moments from the original series:

This was my fave (non joke) moment of the entire series: