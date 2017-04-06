The B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Pre-Sale is NOW! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

THROWBACKTHURSDAY: 2009 #Summerbash & Guesses On Who’s Performing This Year!

April 6, 2017 10:58 AM By Nikki
With tickets to this year’s B96 Pepsi #Summerbash on presale as of TODAY (codeword=SUMMER), it got me reflecting back to my first B Bash. The year was 2009 and it was pretty damn epic, videos are posted below.

So WHO do you wanna see this year???? We start announcing the artist on the radio 3pm Monday! Any guesses or wish lists???

Past few years we always have an EDM artist, maybe it’s _____?

Maybe solo female artist_____??

A group_____??

An A list celeb____??

Kelly Clarkson gave us everything she had on stage:

We got LMFAO at the cusp of their party rock:

Fergie and BEP smashed it:

Flo-Rida was the muscle:

Akon had some fitness on him too…then he surfed the crowd:

 

 

 

