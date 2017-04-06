Jay Z’s Champagne is Really Expensive

By Hayden Wright

Beyonce and Jay-Z are currently expecting twins, and when the big birth date arrives, they should celebrate with a bottle from Jay’s latest champagne collection. He unveiled a champagne line in 2015 that retailed for $760, and the 2017 limited edition version costs nearly $850 per bottle.

The champagne (called Blanc de Noirs Assemblage Two) is so posh that each bottle comes with a serial number. Only 2,333 of the blend will be produced, so they’re quite a collectors’ item.

“We hadn’t thought about numbering them originally. But customers and collectors were requesting specific numbers: 888, or their birth date,” the brand’s CEO Sebastien Besson said. “We anticipate they may only be available for a few months.”