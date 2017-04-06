High School Student Recreates Opening Scene From “La La Land” To Ask Emma Stone To Prom

A high school student in Phoenix has set his sights on taking Emma Stone to prom!

17-year-old Jacob Stuadenmaier recreated the opening scene from the movie La La Land in an attempt to catch Stone’s eye.

The Ryan Gosling lookalike wore a suit, sunnies and had some of his classmates join the choreographed piece in with signs.

We hope Emma appreciates the effort and we have a sweet update for you after she says yes.

Especially because she herself said: “Here’s to the ones who dream, foolish as they may seem.”