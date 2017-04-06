The B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Pre-Sale is NOW! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

High School Student Recreates Opening Scene From “La La Land” To Ask Emma Stone To Prom

April 6, 2017 11:21 AM By Lizzy Buczak

A high school student in Phoenix has set his sights on taking Emma Stone to prom!

17-year-old Jacob Stuadenmaier recreated the opening scene from the movie La La Land in an attempt to catch Stone’s eye.

The Ryan Gosling lookalike wore a suit, sunnies and had some of his classmates join the choreographed piece in with signs.

We hope Emma appreciates the effort and we have a sweet update for you after she says yes.

Especially because she herself said: “Here’s to the ones who dream, foolish as they may seem.”

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App
PHOTOS: Walk the Moon Performs At B96!

Listen Live