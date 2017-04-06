Celebrate National Burrito Day With Some Freebies

Burrito Thursday aka National Burrito Day!

We love national holidays because it means one thing – FREE FOOD.

Here’s where you can get some free burritos… or side dishes:

El Pollo Loco – free burrito with the purchase of a burrito. (AND THIS COUPON)

– free burrito with the purchase of a burrito. (AND THIS COUPON) On The Border – free queso or sapodillas. Click here!

– free queso or sapodillas. Click here! Chipotle – free chips and guac with purchase of an entree. Also, you have to play this game. (This promotion isn’t just for 4/6)

And if you don’t like any of these options, make your own delicious burrito!

Happy eating.