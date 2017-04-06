The B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Pre-Sale is NOW! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Celebrate National Burrito Day With Some Freebies

April 6, 2017 10:56 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: national burrito day

Burrito Thursday aka National Burrito Day!

We love national holidays because it means one thing – FREE FOOD.

Here’s where you can get some free burritos… or side dishes:

  • El Pollo Loco – free burrito with the purchase of a burrito. (AND THIS COUPON)
  • On The Border – free queso or sapodillas. Click here!
  • Chipotle – free chips and guac with purchase of an entree. Also, you have to play this game. (This promotion isn’t just for 4/6)

And if you don’t like any of these options, make your own delicious burrito! 

 

Happy eating.

 

