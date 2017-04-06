The B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Pre-Sale is NOW! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

National Caramel Popcorn Day = FREE Popcorn! Find Out Where Here!

April 6, 2017 9:50 AM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: 04/06/17, caramel corn, Chicago, Free, Garrett's Popcorn, National Caramel corn day, popcorn

If you’re like me but you’ve never heard of National Caramel Popcorn day (it’s today)…but soon it will be your fave that you will always remember!

FREE GARRETT’S POPCORN! Do I have your attention now?

Garrett’s Popcorn is celebrating by giving you the hook-up (aka FREE POPCORN)! Today ONLY tho! *Sadly National Caramel Popcorn day is just one day only 😦

All you have to do it go to any Garrett’s Popcorn and mention “National CaramelCrisp Day” and you’ll get a complimentary small bag of CaramelCrisp with any Garrett Popcorn purchase.

If you’re reading this and thinking, um, no where near a Garrett’s today and now I’m sad…

It’s works online too!

Just use the word “CARAMEL” at check-out and you’ll get your free treat! WOOT!

So the next question is, when are we going? Ha ha

Happy National Caramel Popcorn day!

More from Rebecca Ortiz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live