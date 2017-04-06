National Caramel Popcorn Day = FREE Popcorn! Find Out Where Here!

If you’re like me but you’ve never heard of National Caramel Popcorn day (it’s today)…but soon it will be your fave that you will always remember!

FREE GARRETT’S POPCORN! Do I have your attention now?

Garrett’s Popcorn is celebrating by giving you the hook-up (aka FREE POPCORN)! Today ONLY tho! *Sadly National Caramel Popcorn day is just one day only 😦

All you have to do it go to any Garrett’s Popcorn and mention “National CaramelCrisp Day” and you’ll get a complimentary small bag of CaramelCrisp with any Garrett Popcorn purchase.

If you’re reading this and thinking, um, no where near a Garrett’s today and now I’m sad…

It’s works online too!

Just use the word “CARAMEL” at check-out and you’ll get your free treat! WOOT!

So the next question is, when are we going? Ha ha

Happy National Caramel Popcorn day!