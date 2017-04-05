TRENDING NOW: Spring in Chicago | Backstreet Boys ACMs | 'Chicago' Show Convention

[Watch] Millennials Are Pissed With Kendall Jenner’s New “Protest” Commercial

April 5, 2017 9:00 AM By J Niice
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Gossip, Report, Showbiz Shelly, update

 

With over 1 million views the new Pepsi commercial with Kendall Jenner has over 20,000 dislikes and only 3,000 likes meaning there’s a bad after taste! As much as the public has spoke out about the ad being controversial for trying to use the Black Lives Matter movement to sell a pop, Pepsi has also spoke out by stating, “This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey.” Check out the video below.

 

