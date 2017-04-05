‘That’s So Raven’ Spinoff Ordered on Disney Channel – Meet the Children!

It’s official! The That’s So Raven has been officially ordered to series!

Disney Channel gave the green light for the series now titled “Raven’s Home.”

Raven-Symone will reprise her role as the titular character Raven Baxter and Anneliese van der Pol will return as her best friend Chelsea.

But that’s not all! The network also revealed who will play both Raven and Chelsea’s children!

Isaac Brown (black-ish) and Navia Robinson (Being Mary Jane) have been tapped to play Raven’s 11-year-old twins Booker and Nia.

Jason Maybaun (Superstore) will take the role of Chelsea’s son Levi.

Sky Katz (America’s Got Talent) is also being added as Tess, Nia’s best friend.

The series will follow Raven and Chelsea, both divorced single moms raising their kids under the same roof.

One of those kids, probably Nia, has inherited her mother’s psychic abilities and it creates a world of chaos, as you can imagine.

No word on whether Orlando Bloom (Eddie Thomas) or Kyle Massey (Corey Baxter) will make an appearance.