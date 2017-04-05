Mila Kunis To Throw Out First Pitch At Upcoming Cubs Game

If you’re planning to catch a Cubs game soon, make sure it’s on April 15.

TV and movie star Mila Kunis will be attending the game to throw out the ceremonial first pitch!

Miss Illinois Whitney Wandland will be on hand to sing the national anthem that day.

Kunis is best known for her role as Jackie on That 70s Show and from movies like Bad Moms, Jupiter Ascending and Ted.

Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher recently attended Game 4 of the World Series but not as Cubs fans – they were cheering on the Los Angeles Dodgers, who unfortunately lost 10-2.

Think she changed her mind after that and became a Cubs fan?

Other celebs throwing out the first pitches and singing anthems this month include:

Actor-comedian Brad Morris, a Chicago native, will throw the ceremonial first pitch, with actor-comedian Jeff Garlin leading the seventh inning stretch on April 13, the final game of the three-game opening series against the Dodgers.

New Bears quarterback Mike Glennon will handle first-pitch and seventh-inning stretch duties on April 14, when the Cubs open a three-game weekend series against the Pirates.

