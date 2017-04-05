TRENDING NOW: Spring in Chicago | Backstreet Boys ACMs | 'Chicago' Show Convention

[Listen] Sticky Situations: The Test Results

April 5, 2017 8:00 AM By J Niice
Filed Under: B96, cheaters, Cheating, guys, love, love letters, notes, relationships, Sticky Situations, The J Show

Anna was going through her boyfriend’s e-mail and found a STD test result. They’ve been exclusively together for two years, she wants to know why he did he feel he had to do this behind her back. When we catch him, he denies it all saying everything is fine. Will she believe that he wasn’t cheating??

More from J Niice
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live