David Ross To Throw Out 1st Pitch, Sing Stretch On April 12 On Ring Ceremony Night For The Cubs

(CBS) Beloved former Cubs catcher David Ross will be front and center on the night the team holds its ring ceremony for its 2016 championship.

Ross will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and sing the seventh-inning stretch at Wrigley Field on April 12, the night the Cubs receive their championship rings before hosting the Dodgers. Ross was a key member of the championship team last season before retiring.

At the home opener this coming Monday at Wrigley Field, the Ricketts family will throw out the first pitch while Cubs Hall of Famers Fergie Jenkins, Ryne Sandberg and Billy Williams sing the stretch. Wayne Messmer will sing the national anthem, while Julianna Zobrist — wife of Cubs infielder/outfielder Ben — sings “God Bless America.”

