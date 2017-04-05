Chris Martin Visits Fan Fighting Cancer in Manila

By Robyn Collins

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin stopped by a hospital in the Philippines to see a very sick fan before the band’s concert in Manila on Tuesday (April 4).

Related: The Chainsmokers & Coldplay Release New Single ‘Something Just Like This’

Ken Valiant Santiago, a medical student at the University of the Philippines-Manila is suffering from stage 4 cancer and has spent his time in the hospital playing Coldplay songs.

Ken’s older brother Kheil says Ken’s favorite songs are “A Sky Full of Stars,” “Adventure of a Lifetime,” “Hymn for the Weekend,” and “Everglow.”

Due to his condition, Ken was unable to attend the concert. “He already turned over his platinum ticket to my younger brother. He does not show he is sad, he said it’s okay, but we can feel that he really wanted to be there,” says Kheil.

So, the older Santiago wrote an open letter that he posted on Facebook asking for help to relay a message to Coldplay. “I am sending you this open letter to ask a little favor if the band could just say ‘hi’ or a short message for him to make him feel better,” it reads.

Rhizza Pascua, the head of Music Management International, the organizer of the Coldplay concert in Manila, saw his post.

A few hours before he was scheduled to take the stage Martin paid Ken a visit. “I can’t thank you enough,” the sick fan wrote on a small white board since his condition does not allow him to talk.

Martin asked his new friend which Coldplay song he would like them to play in the concert and he requested “Ink.”

Martin texted his bandmates to practice the song, which they included in their set list. Martin also gave Ken his cap, along with some other Coldplay collectibles.