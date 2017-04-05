7 Things To Do When It Rains & Pours in Chicago

It’s raining, it’s pouring, our day is a bit boring.

Horrible weather doesn’t have to mean you don’t do anything fun.

If you’re stuck inside, here are a few things you can be doing to pass the time!

1. Read a Book

We’re all living these chaotic and busy lives. Why not slow down on this gloomy day and pick up a good book? If you want something pop culture related, I’d recommend “Big Little Lies” or “13 Reasons Why.” You can then follow it up by binge watching the series.

2. Binge Watch Some Shows

If you don’t have time to watch several seasons, I’d recommend a limited series. Those two books I just mentioned are the talks of the town so either watch the series first or read the books.

3. Explore Some of Chicago’s Best Coffee Bars

You’re probably feeling groggy and out of it because the weather is draining your energy. Re-energize with some coffee and make sure to support local business while you’re at it. You never know when you’ll find a hidden gem. (Our best of list)

4. Grab Pizza or Make One

Pizza makes everything better, even dreary weather. Plus, it’s National Deep Dish Pizza Day! If you don’t feel like leaving the house, you can always make your own pizza from scratch!

5. Explore Chicago From The INSIDE!

The Chicago Architecture Foundation has plenty of indoor activities to help you feel like a tourist in your own city. You can check out historic skyscrapers, take a tour of the pedway, learn more details about the city’s structures. Really, anything you set your mind to!

6. Do Some Spring Cleaning

No one ever wants to do spring cleaning but it is necessary to de-clunk your life. And who knows, maybe you’ll even take a much-needed trip down memory lane.

7. Do a Rain Dance

Dance the rain away and get a workout while you are doing it. The city offers tons of workout classes, including BEER YOGA. Yes, it’s a thing, try it!