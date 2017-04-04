TRENDING NOW: Spring in Chicago | Backstreet Boys ACMs | 'Chicago' Show Convention

Normani Kordei’s Red Hot Foxtrot is Best of the Night on DWTS

April 4, 2017 10:36 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Dots, Fifth Harmony, Normani Kordei

Normani Kordei came, she danced, she conquered!

The Fifth Harmony singer and her partner Val gave a red hot performance that landed them the best score of the Las Vegas themed night.

Girl can dance!

Scoring one point below Normani was Glee actress Heather Morris who danced to Britney Spears’ “Toxic,” an ode to once portraying the singer in an episode of the series.

And despite not getting the best score of the night, it was Chicago Cubs’ David Ross who really turned up the heat with his Magic Mike inspired jazz routine set to 50 Cent’s “Candy Shop.”

Watch it HERE! 

 

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live