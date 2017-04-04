Normani Kordei’s Red Hot Foxtrot is Best of the Night on DWTS

Normani Kordei came, she danced, she conquered!

The Fifth Harmony singer and her partner Val gave a red hot performance that landed them the best score of the Las Vegas themed night.

Girl can dance!

Scoring one point below Normani was Glee actress Heather Morris who danced to Britney Spears’ “Toxic,” an ode to once portraying the singer in an episode of the series.

And despite not getting the best score of the night, it was Chicago Cubs’ David Ross who really turned up the heat with his Magic Mike inspired jazz routine set to 50 Cent’s “Candy Shop.”

Watch it HERE!